CARTHAGE — Carrying on the tradition started by a former post chaplain, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227, will be observing the annual Wreaths Across America Day, at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, at Monument Park, State Street. The ceremony is open to the public and all social distancing guidelines will be observed.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization was founded in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. It started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together.
From the words of Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, “We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level. These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”
The Carthage VFW was once again registered as an officiation location for the 2020 event. They will be joining more than 2100 participating locations placing wreaths coinciding with the wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.
Former Post Chaplain, Paul H. Clarke, who passed away Jan 19, 2019, and who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, was instrumental establishing Carthage as an official location with the national program.
After learning of the program while vacationing in Maine, the late Mr. Clarke decided to bring Wreaths Across America to the area in 2014.
“He was very passionate about this program,” said one of this year’s event organizers Dee Dee Guyette, VFW Auxiliary president. “This year’s ceremony will have a special meaning as we not only remember the fallen, but also remember Paul and everything he did for this program.”
The program places wreaths on the graves of veterans for the holidays or ceremonial wreaths at a fitting location. Wreaths for each branch of the service — Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marine and one for POW/MIA with red bows, American flags and service flags — will be placed at the Carthage monument during the ceremony.
It had been Mr. Clarke’s hope to expand the program to place wreaths on the grave sites of local veteran for which flags are placed on Memorial Day.
For more information on the local ceremony, contact the VFW Commander Joe Martel or Post Chaplain Janice Gravely at the Post, 315-493-0530.
To learn more about the Wreaths Across America program, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.