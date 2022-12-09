CARTHAGE — Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon Dec. 17. The local event is held simultaneously with the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to remember the fallen, honor their service and teach the next generation.
In Lewis County, wreaths will be placed on all the veteran gravesites in Talcottville, Thayer Hill, Country Lee, Leyden Hill, Locust Grove, Merriam, Wilcox and St. Paul’s Cemetery in Constableville. Anyone wishing to donate toward this project may send a check to the Talcottville Cemetery Association and putting Wreaths Across America in the memo line. Assistance is also needed to help place the wreaths starting at noon Dec. 17 at Talcottville Cemetery. Call Steven Fox at 315-225-5673 for more information.
