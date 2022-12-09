Wreaths Across America ceremony set

American Legion Commander Tim Mulvaney lays the wreath commemorating the Navy during the 2020 Wreaths Across America ceremony. Provided photo

CARTHAGE — Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon Dec. 17. The local event is held simultaneously with the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to remember the fallen, honor their service and teach the next generation.

In Lewis County, wreaths will be placed on all the veteran gravesites in Talcottville, Thayer Hill, Country Lee, Leyden Hill, Locust Grove, Merriam, Wilcox and St. Paul’s Cemetery in Constableville. Anyone wishing to donate toward this project may send a check to the Talcottville Cemetery Association and putting Wreaths Across America in the memo line. Assistance is also needed to help place the wreaths starting at noon Dec. 17 at Talcottville Cemetery. Call Steven Fox at 315-225-5673 for more information.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.