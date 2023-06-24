In recognition of his leadership and 11 years of service as executive director, the Development Authority of the North Country on Thursday dedicated a new conference room at the Warneck Pump Station facility as the James W. Wright Conference Room. Authority Board of Directors Chairperson Margaret Murray thanked Wright for his leadership, vision and dedication to the North Country, citing some of his significant achievements while serving as the Authority’s leader, including:
Expansion and growth of the Authority’s broadband network, including the development of the telemedicine network, which links rural health care providers throughout northern New York; Creation of the Glasier and Murray recreational trails at the Materials Management Facility in Rodman; The commitment of resources and staff to the North Country Regional Economic Development Council when it was created; Implementation of a recycling education program and regional recycling coordination; Construction and renovation of thousands of units of community rental housing; Development of the Drum Country Business marketing effort and completion of the Fort Drum Joint Land Use Study and; The years-long planning effort for the expansion of the regional landfill, culminating in the expansion opening last year.
