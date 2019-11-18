WORTH — A write-in candidate has unseated a longtime supervisor after receiving more votes in the general election.
Anthony Tubolino, who received at least 52 votes, defeated Judith A. Nichols, who received 42 votes, according to unofficial results. Mrs. Nichols, who did not return request for comment, has served as supervisor for 11 years.
Mr. Tubolino, an organic dairy farmer, said he joined the supervisor race as a write-in candidate after town officials told him to become involved “if you don’t like the way things are run in this town,” at a meeting earlier this fall. The supervisor-elect garnered support from other residents after less than a week of campaigning, he said.
“I feel that the taxpayers of this town want change,” Mr. Tubolino said. “People want a more open form of government. People want to know what’s going on, and I think the election proved that.”
With the title of supervisor in hand, Mr. Tubolino said he wants to improve communication between government and constituents. He said he wants to launch a new town website to share meeting minutes and other pertinent information. The supervisor-elect also said he wants to reduce taxes and garner more support for community improvement projects from the state and federal government.
“It seems like we’re the forgotten town in Jefferson County,” he said, adding that the town has county roads that are unpaved. “It seems kind of ridiculous the amount of taxes we pay up here and what we have.”
Mr. Tubolino previously criticized the town council’s decision to pass a wind energy facility in April that he and others have considered too restrictive. Several residents, including Mr. Tubolino, also accused the board of misleading them at a May meeting because when they urged the board not to adopt the law, no officials announced that the law had already been passed.
The supervisor-elect said he wants to reevaluate and gather more input on the law, which officials crafted as developer Avangrid Renewables plans to build a portion of its Mad River Wind Farm in the town. Mr. Tubolino said wind energy development could bring more revenue to the town.
“I want to thank the past town board and supervisor, and maybe we can move from the past and make a better future,” Mr. Tubolino said.
Tubolino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.