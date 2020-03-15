CARTHAGE — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a UTV crash Sunday morning.
At around 1:05 a.m., state police responded to a reported UTV crash at 36988 State Route 3 in the town of Wilna.
According to state police, preliminary investigation revealed Christopher J. Gamble, 26, was operating a 2017 Polaris UTV with two passengers on his own property when he lost control, causing it to flip. Mr. Gamble was pronounced dead at the scene. The two additional passengers were transported to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
