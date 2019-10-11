WATERTOWN — A 5-year-old boy appears to have suffered minor injuries Friday after he was hit by a car while walking home from school.
At around 3 p.m., the Watertown Fire Department, city of Watertown Police, EMS and paramedics responded to 1020 Myrtle Avenue, where the child had been hit. The boy was inside an ambulance for nearly 20 minutes before it headed for the hospital.
A witness to the crash said a vehicle was traveling south on Myrtle Avenue, approaching Ward Street, when the boy ran across the street in front of the vehicle. The witness said it was clearly an accident, and the woman who hit the boy did everything she could to keep him calm.
“She told him everything that would be happening, so he wouldn’t be scared when police arrived,” the witness said, who decided not to give her name. “She was awesome with him. He was apologizing, and she kept saying ‘It’s not your fault.’”
She and other witnesses said the boy was conscious and alert after the incident.
Det. Lt. Joseph Donoghue with the city police department said he spoke with the investigating officer, who confirmed the boy suffered minor injuries. He would be evaluated for a concussion, but that is standard procedure, Donoghue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.