submitted photoThe New Watertown Senior Club honored members aged 90 and older at a Senior Dance on June 28 at Dulles State Office Building. Pictured from left, front row, are Ruth Thornton, Dorothy Bressette, Helen Goodreault, Elva La Comb and Ken Hodkinson; and back row, Don Thornton, Jim Brown, Don Leddy and Bob La Comb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.