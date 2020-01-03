SACKETS HARBOR — Bernita C. Huttemann turned 105 on Christmas day and ushered in 2020 a week later. To celebrate, she didn’t make any of her famous pies, but she did welcome in the new year with her favorite drink: a rye and ginger.
Still living in the same house she raised her family in, Toots, as she’s known locally, is a village “star,” according to a former mayor, and a treasure to many in the area.
Being the oldest person in Sackets Harbor, Toots said she feels “like the boss.”
According to Gretchen Townsend, her granddaughter, Toots has carried her good sense of humor with her all through her life.
J.P. Constance, the former mayor of Sackets Harbor and a former neighbor of Toots, remembers when he was in eighth or ninth grade and Toots played a joke on him.
Mr. Constance grew up next to Toots and her late husband Herbert Huttemann, so one day he stopped by, like he had so many times before, and saw Toots packing boxes. When he asked what she was doing, instead of telling him the boxes were for storage, she told the young Mr. Constance that the family was packing up and moving.
Not knowing this was a joke, he believed her and went around the village telling everyone he knew that the Huttemanns were moving and got people to sign a petition to stop the move from happening. When he went over to the house again with about a dozen signatures, Toots and her husband burst out laughing.
“When she told a story you believed her,” he said. “She’s the absolute best neighbor to have in the world — if you have the chance to live next to Toots Huttemann, take it.”
As a child, he loved spending time with the Huttemanns, and when he returned to Sackets Harbor with his own wife to start a family of his own, Toots was just as nice to his kids as she was to him growing up.
“She set the example for what everybody would look up to in the community,” Mr. Constance said. “She worked hard and kept a great family.”
Over the years, Toots became part of his family’s Thanksgiving traditions.
“She made my family a pumpkin pie every Thanksgiving for probably 25 years; She would call me up and say, ‘Well if you stop by after work there might be something for you,’ and did that up into her 80s,” he said. “My wife makes a pumpkin pie in honor of her every year and I say it’s not quite as good, but it’s pretty close.”
For someone who’s made such a mark on her small community, it seems Toots should have a great story behind her nickname, but no one quite remembers how she got it — not even Toots herself.
“We only know that someone started calling her that when she was younger and it just stuck,” Gretchen said. “Everybody in Sackets calls her Toots.”
According to Toots’ eldest daughter Joan, most people don’t even know her real name, and she gets mail addressed to Toots or Tootsie Huttemann.
While she doesn’t think there’s any secret to a long life, Toots does tell people to eat sweets and carbs. According to her granddaughter, Toots loves her sweets and has some after lunch and dinner each day. Her favorite is a piece of pie, especially mincemeat, and every pie she used to make was completely homemade.
For the new year, Toots said she hopes for peace and work for people who need it, as well as health and happiness for her family, whom she calls her greatest accomplishment in life.
For those hoping to get as far as Toots has, her advice is to “work hard and be patient,” which is what she attributes all her success to. One of Toots’ values in life is hard work, a value she learned as the middle of six children growing up on a farm.
“We didn’t have a lot of things growing up,” Toots said. “What we had; my mother made.”
Born on Dec. 25, 1914, Toots was a child during the decadence of the Roaring ‘20s and came of age during the hardships of the Great Depression.
Her formal education began in a one-room schoolhouse in Pamelia. Her father would take her and her siblings to school in a horse and buggy “or horse and sleigh if it was wintertime,” she said. To keep their toes toasty during the long north country winters, her mother would place warm bricks at the children’s feet for the long rides.
For high school, Toots traveled to Watertown, where she joined the girls basketball team.
With new slang terms constantly popping up as the years go by, the phrase Toots remembers most from back in the day is “drop dead,” but she herself didn’t use the term much for fear of getting in trouble if her parents heard her.
After graduating from Watertown High School, Toots went to work at the Calavo fruit packing plant in Sackets Harbor, where she helped to package imported dates.
Toots met Herbert around 1935 at Morgia’s Restaurant in Watertown while she was out for some spaghetti. When her granddaughter asked whether or not Herbert bought her dinner that night, she laughed and said, “probably not.” The two were married a few years later and welcomed their first daughter, Joan, in 1938.
Their second daughter, the late Gail Giddings, was born in 1939 and lost her fight with cancer in 2012.
“She used to love to cook, she was baking pies up until she was 96,” Gretchen said. “She was a huge baker and is known in Sackets for her pies.”
Along with her two daughters, Toots has five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and has lived in the same large, white house on the corner of Wheat Street since she moved to Sackets with Herbert, and has no plans to go anywhere else anytime soon.
Though she may be 105 years old, Toots said she doesn’t feel old. Sitting on the couch in a cardigan, with comfortable pants and slippers, her nails painted a light pink, she said she only felt about 70.
In 2015, Toots had two mini strokes and was in the hospital for two weeks, so in August of that same year, caregivers were brought in to maintain her in her home, according to Gretchen.
Toots’ care is a team effort and there are five other care providers in total, with her granddaughter coming in and out during the day to make sure she is being well taken care of. Part of that care entails nightly foot soaks, as well as the regular painting of her nails and the styling of her hair twice a week.
To keep things interesting, Toots still goes out to dinner three times a week to Joan’s house in the village.
“We try to get her out as much as we can and keep her going,” Gretchen said.
While she used to like to play cards and roller-skate, and she and her husband were really into bowling, those days are behind her now.
“Well I can’t do too much, but I like to listen to music,” she said.
Like clockwork, at 7 p.m. each Saturday, Toots can be found in front of the TV, tapping her feet and singing along to Lawrence Welk, her favorite musician, while his show plays — recalling old times and looking ahead to the future.
