WATERTOWN — Due to unexpected heater repairs, the recreation pool of the Watertown Family YMCA will be closed until Friday morning with the goal of being open again for Friday morning classes.
Wednesday and Thursday swim lessons have been pushed back a week and in the meantime, members and guests are welcome to join the YMCA for land aerobic classes.
