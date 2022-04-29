WATERTOWN — A young male was injured with a sharp object following an altercation on Arsenal Street in Watertown at around 7 p.m. Thursday.
The young male was injured and then walked to the YMCA where he reported the injury.
Although previously thought to be a tasing incident, city police are investigating an unspecified leg injury caused by a sharp object, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said.
The boy walked to the YMCA where he reported his injury. He was then treated and released from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.