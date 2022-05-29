Yuhases closing the books on accounting career

CARTHAGE — After serving 19 municipalities for the past 43 years, a local couple is closing the books. Mary Ann and James E. Yuhas have worked in various capacities — consultant, village treasurer, clerk to town supervisor — for towns and villages throughout Jefferson County and in Lewis County for more than four decades.
The couple has been easing into retirement. For the past several years they have reduced the number of municipalities they serve to three — the villages of Deferiet and Sackets Harbor and the town of Wilna. In December, at the end of Wilna’s fiscal year, the Yuhases stepped back from that municipality and will do the same with the villages at the end of May.
“We didn’t want to leave in the middle of the (fiscal) year,” Mr. Yuhas said. “We wanted to leave the new person with the start of the new year.”
The accounting couple will work as consultants to show the new people in each municipality the ropes.
The couple has shared their career and home life working in tandem. The Yuhases met in 1981 through their careers in finance.
Mr. Yuhas, after earning an associate degree at Jefferson Community College, was working with the John Luczycki CPA firm in Watertown when Ed Cosmic, Wilna town supervisor, approached him to work part-time for the town as his clerk. From there, Herman Zahn, Rutland town supervisor, enlisted Mr. Yuhas’ financial services. Then other municipalities followed. Norma Honeyman, Sackets Harbor mayor, hired Mr. Yuhas in 1980, and John Pais, Deferiet mayor, signed him up in 1982.
“Those four men — Ed Cosmic, Herman Zahn, Norm Honeyman in Sackets Harbor and John Pais in Deferiet really gave me my start,” Mr. Yuhas said.
“Jim was hired on Dec. 10, 1980, by Mayor Norman Honeyman who was also one of Jim’s accounting teachers at Jefferson Community College,” said Barbara Boulton, Sackets Harbor deputy mayor. “He obviously saw great potential in Jim and the village of Sackets Harbor has benefited for 42 years with a great treasurer.”
Meanwhile, the future Mrs. Yuhas was working for KeyBank as a teller trainer and bank auditor. Since both were moving around the area, they often ran into each other at the bank.
The couple married in 1986 and a couple of years later, when they started a family, Mrs. Yuhas quit her job to stay home with their children. Then in 1991, she joined her husband in business.
Mr. Yuhas said they never submitted a resume for any job but were hired through word of month.
“Word got around about Jim’s municipal accounting, and he became the treasurer for many municipalities in the area,” Ms. Boulton said.
The two worked closely with each other and with the mayors, supervisors, clerks and department heads in the municipalities that employed them.
“Jim likes the spotlight,” said Mrs. Yuhas, explaining that her husband goes to a majority of the meetings, while she works in the background. “He goes out, picks up the bills and drops off the deposits.”
“She’s the nuts and bolts,” Mr. Yuhas said. “Mary Ann’s expertise involved technology. Between the two of us we made it work.”
Although he admitted that it was difficult at times, Mr. Yuhas said the secret of working together was to “separate work disagreements from personal life.”
The couple said they were fortunate that the municipalities that employed their services worked with them and accepted their systems.
“We were successful because none of the boards required us to have set business hours,” Mr. Yuhas said, which kept expenses down for each municipality.
He said they were utilizing the concept of shared services long before it became a state initiative.
“We started using concept accounting in 1979, and what we learned from one (municipality) we applied to all,” Mr. Yuhas said. “In the 43 years, we were always tweaking our profession. We have a system that every department head in every municipality liked — if not, it could throw a monkey wrench into the system. We all worked together for a smooth operation.”
Mr. Yuhas takes pride in the successful audits they have had over the years.
“We’ve had 107 state audits and nothing bad,” he said. “Bottom line, there’s never been any money missing — all accountable.”
“Jim and Mary Ann are very humble and always give credit to the village/town boards they’ve worked with for making good decisions,” Ms. Boulton said. “When in all honesty it was their great guidance, wisdom and keen knowledge of finances that led these boards to make those decisions. They made us look good.”
The Sackets Harbor deputy mayor added that through Mr. Yuhas’ guidance, the village refinanced the water plant loan in 2015 resulting in saving taxpayers $1,000,000 in interest charges and in 2012, paid off a sewer project early with $300,000 saved. As a departing service, Mr. Yuhas presented the Sackets Harbor board with the option of paying off another sewer project early in July which will save the taxpayers $40,000.
Mr. Yuhas said one of the most challenging projects they dealt with was the $4 million joint water project for Deferiet and Herrings.
“It was unique — a 12-year capital project,” he said.
According to Mr. Yuhas, the state supported the project because of the municipalities working together to provide a new water system for Herrings and new water tower in Deferiet. The cooperation resulted in $1.3 million in grant funding. Without those funds, the municipalities would have had to double the water rate to repay the loans.
Their employers said the Yuhases will be missed.
“They are two of the most competent people I have ever worked with and truly, their knowledge of municipal financial issues and regulations and their work ethic is insurmountable,” said Janet M. Zando, Deferiet mayor. “On behalf of former mayors, board members and our present board, we will miss them. Personally, they have been invaluable to me, but all of us wish them a wonderful retirement.”
“They have been a big heck of an asset to the town of Wilna,” said Town Supervisor Paul H. Smith. “The board will miss their involvement.”
The supervisor jokingly added, “The town was incorporated in 1813 and Jim came on shortly after that.”
“Jim and Mary Ann have always been very conscious of maintaining our village taxes,” Ms. Boulton said. “They have assisted the board with yearly budgeting and taxes have not been increased in over 12 years. They found ways to maximize services to our residents without passing on the costs. They’ve achieved these savings by applying for state or federal grants for municipal projects such as water/sewer treatment infrastructure, UV sanitation and (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) LED street lights. They are a big part of why Sackets Harbor is such a great place to live.”
The municipalities are taking different paths to replace the Yuhases.
In Sackets Harbor, the deputy clerk has been working with Mr. Yuhas for two years, and according to Ms. Boulton “will most likely be appointed as treasurer.” Donna Martel was hired as clerk to the supervisor for the towns of Hounsfield and Champion. The town of Wilna hired the accounting firm North Country CPAs of Lowville. In Deferiet, Kris Ginger was hired as treasurer.
The Yuhases will still be around to help ease their replacements into their new positions.
“Jim will be staying on as a consultant and will continue to work on our capital projects which is our water intake project and REDI projects,” said the Sackets Harbor deputy mayor.
Mr. Smith said the transition in the town of Wilna is going well with the Yuhases helping as needed.
“Their dedication to the town won’t let them just walk out the door,” he said.
“There’s no book for municipal accounting — you learn by doing,” Mr. Yuhas said.
Being free of day-to-day responsibilities of caring for municipal finances will allow the couple to travel as they please not worrying about fitting in vacation between meetings or other commitments.
They have children and grandchildren in Tennessee and Florida and have more time to attend sporting events for their grandchildren who live nearby. Mr. Yuhas said he also will spend more time on the golf course and bowling.
