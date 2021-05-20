Zoo New York butterfly house opens Saturday

WATERTOWN — The Butterfly House at Zoo New York in Thompson Park will be reopen on Saturday for the 2021 summer season.
The Butterfly House will officially open with a ribbon-cutting for the occasion at 10:30 a.m.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Butterfly House will then open for guests to enter and explore while they learn about different species of butterfly and about their life cycle from caterpillar to full adults, and watch as these beautiful creatures flutter around their habitat.
