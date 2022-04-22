WATERTOWN — Today is Earth Day, and the staff at Zoo New York in Thompson Park are getting ready to celebrate.
Since 1970, environmentalists, activists and scientists from around the world have recognized April 22 as a day to show support for environmental protection and for ending humanity’s harmful impacts on the planet. This year, the theme is “investing in our planet,” which Zoo New York staff are taking up for a celebration on Saturday.
“We’re taking that to mean, ‘Do something good for the planet,’” said Zoo New York education coordinator Haley M. Sylvan. “People always say ‘I recycle,’ and you should, but also focus on trying to do something beyond that.”
Mrs. Sylvan said the zoo will host representatives from environmental protection and education groups, including from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust and the Wellesley Island Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.
The groups will set up booths around the zoo, with games, activities and presentations. Mrs. Sylvan said much of the day will focus on empowered purchases, and how people can be more environmentally conscious about what they buy.
“If you purchase an item made by a local vendor, compared to something made in China you’re cutting down your carbon emissions dramatically,” she said. “Also, (when) using the ‘green’ version of products, make sure they’re actually ‘green’ versus just saying they are.”
Mrs. Sylvan said that this Earth Day, people should be encouraged to take stock of their day and make even a small change for the better. Walking a short distance rather than driving, cleaning up some trash on their street, monitoring their daily water use closely — all small changes that, if compounded, can make a big difference, she said.
Visitors will also be able to see the zoo’s animals on Saturday, including 3-week-old baby goat O’Henry.
Zoo New York strictly cares for native New York species, and Mrs. Sylvan said the zoo’s focus on native species has given it a good look at the changes that are happening now in the region’s ecosystems as a result of climate change and pollution.
“Most of our amphibians are protected, endangered or threatened in New York,” she said. “There’s a lot of biodiversity that we take for granted here, and it’s important to protect that.”
The zoo will be open for the celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. On April 30, Zoo New York will host a grand-opening ceremony to mark the transition to full, seven-day-a-week admission. That day’s celebration will include games, events, music and a dunk tank with Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
