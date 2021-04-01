WATERTOWN — The zoo at Thompson park will be open for families during next week’s spring break.
Starting on Saturday and running through April 11, Zoo New York, located in the city’s historic park, will be opening the main gate to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zoo officials are ensuring that guests remain safe during their visit. All CDC and NYS COVID guidelines will be enforced and followed while guests are on grounds.
Masks must be worn in the guest services building and in the conservation center. Masks do not have to be worn outside on zoo grounds.
The zoo will be open seven days a week again starting May 1, the first official day of the summer season.
