WATERTOWN — Zoo New York is requesting that the city provide an additional $40,000 from the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Zoo director and CEO Lawrence Sorel appeared before the City Council on Monday night saying that he wished that he didn’t have to ask for more funding again this year from the city.
“It’s disheartening,” he said.
If council grants his request, the zoo in Thompson Park would receive $140,000, up from the current level of $100,000 that it’s gotten during the past two years.
In explaining the funding request, inflation and minimum wage increases that go into effect Jan. 1 are causing the zoo’s budget to increase from about $334,000 to $372,000.
Mr. Sorel doesn’t foresee any job cuts in the next year.
“We’ll be OK,” Mr. Sorel said.
The zoo has a dozen full-time, four year-round part-time and about eight to 10 seasonal employees.
Council members didn’t make any decisions during Monday night’s budget session, but they asked to get information on attendance and other revenue figures.
Three years ago, the zoo received $50,000 from the city, but funding increases helped get the facility through hard economic times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding request comes at a time that Mr. Sorel has asked the city to put together “a Blue Ribbon panel” to look at the future of the zoo, how it could thrive or whether it should continue to exist.
The group would come up with a plan that would lead zoo officials to no longer have to approach the city about asking for more money every year, he said.
Zoo officials also are finishing up a master plan for the facility and plan to conduct a public survey to see what people would like to see happen at the zoo.
The zoo is receiving $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city to create an “Adventure Land” at the back of the zoo. The new area would feature such amenities as a zip line, a climbing wall and natural play areas.
Zoo officials also hope to expand its food service, make some minor improvements to its entrance and add such exhibits as moose, American bison, harbor seals and an aquarium under phase one.
With the zoo now at 12 acres, zoo officials would like the facility to at least double in size.
The city owns the zoo’s 25 acres — half of which are developed — and its buildings, while the Thompson Park Conservancy board operates the facility.
In 1991, the conservancy took over the zoo from the city.
Council members have held three previous budget sessions this spring.
So far, council members have taken about $100,000 out from the proposed 2023-24 proposed budget and cut a 10% water rate increase to 3%.
The $54,524,373 financial package carries a 1.99% tax rate increase, which equated to an $8.7871 per $1,000 of assessed valuation going to $8.9618.
The next budget session will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday when officials hope to wrap up this spring’s budget deliberations.
