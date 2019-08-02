Jeffrey Epstein’s bail bid hurt

Wealthy people charged with crimes don’t have a right to be freed from jail and watched at home by private guards, the federal appeals court weighing Jeffrey Epstein’s appeal of his bail request ruled in a separate case.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in New York on Aug. 1 refused to overturn a bail ruling that kept Jean Boustani, an executive of the Privinvest family of maritime services companies, behind bars. Boustani had asked to be released to home confinement while awaiting trial for his part in an alleged $2 billion fraud and money-laundering scheme.
The appeals court discussed the issue of private armed security guards for wealthy defendants — a request made by Epstein, who’s charged with trafficking underage girls for sex and is now appealing a lower-court judge’s refusal to release him on bail. The Boustani ruling could doom Epstein’s bid because the judges in his case are likely to apply the same logic.
“The Bail Reform Act does not permit a two-tiered bail system in which defendants of lesser means are detained pending trial while wealthy defendants are released to self-funded private jails,” the court said.
In recent years, some wealthy defendants accused of serious crimes have been released to what critics describe as a gilded cage — home confinement in opulent apartments, watched by private guards they paid for. Among them: Bernard Madoff; Marc Dreier, the New York law firm founder who was charged in a $400 million fraud; and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former head of the International Monetary Fund who was accused of sexual assault in state court.
Prosecutors later dropped charges against Strauss-Kahn. Madoff and Dreier pleaded guilty and are serving long sentences.
That bail practice has been controversial. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who denied Epstein’s bail request last month, said in an earlier case that it was “unreasonable because it helps to foster inequity and unequal treatment in favor of a very small cohort of criminal defendants who are extremely wealthy.” The wealthy Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was locked up, Reza Zarrab, eventually cooperated with prosecutors.
In Epstein’s case, Berman denied bail because he posed a “danger to the community.” While noting that Epstein might use his wealth to flee, he said the financier posed a threat to his alleged victims and potential witnesses and pointed to “compelling testimony” from two women who said that Epstein had sexually abused them when they were teens.
“Many judges, like Judge Berman, have been uncomfortable with the appearance of favoritism to wealthy defendants as most people cannot afford such arrangements,” said Harry Sandick, a partner with the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler in New York who isn’t involved in the case. “The decision offers little help to Epstein.”
Epstein, who may have to wait another year for his trial, has been confined since his July 6 arrest in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan. Last week, he was found injured and unresponsive in his cell, with marks on his neck. Epstein’s lawyers declined to say whether he was assaulted, possibly by another inmate, or whether the injuries were self-inflicted.
Epstein is charged with trafficking teenage girls for sex from 2002 to 2005. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution, after striking a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. He served 13 months in jail — including a large amount of time spent on work-release. Federal prosecutors in New York say they aren’t bound by the deal as they now pursue their own charges.
The case is U.S. v. Epstein, 19-cr-490, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
