ATLANTA — Multiple people were injured Friday evening when a jet bridge collapsed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.

Several employees were on the jet bridge on Concourse F when it malfunctioned shortly before 7 p.m., a spokesperson for the Atlanta airport said. The bridge dropped approximately 15 feet with the employees inside.

