ATLANTA — Multiple people were injured Friday evening when a jet bridge collapsed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.
Several employees were on the jet bridge on Concourse F when it malfunctioned shortly before 7 p.m., a spokesperson for the Atlanta airport said. The bridge dropped approximately 15 feet with the employees inside.
The workers were checked by emergency personnel, but officials did not release the extent of their injuries. The exact number of employees injured was also not provided.
The incident had no impact on the airport’s operations. Officials did not say what caused the malfunction or what airline was using the gate at the time.
