Jimmy Carter, oldest living former president, turns 97

ATLANTA — It is rarified air that Jimmy Carter has been in for a while now.
On Friday, when Carter turned 97, he further solidified his standing as the oldest living president in the history of the United States. Born in Plains, Ga., in 1924, it is a record set by a peanut farmer and Nobel Peace Prize winner that might never get broken.
He already has a 37-year advantage on Barack Obama, who turned 60 this year.
It’s not Carter’s only claim to longevity. In July, he and wife Rosalynn celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. They are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history, followed by former president George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who were married for 73 years and 102 days until Barbara’s 2018 death.
The Carters are planning a private birthday celebration for Jimmy at their Plains home on Friday.
