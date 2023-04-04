Job openings fall below 10M for first time since 2021

An employee recruitment sign outside a Marathon Petroleum Co. Speedway gas station in Seymour, Ind., on Dec. 6, 2021. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Vacancies at U.S. employers dropped in February to the lowest since May 2021, suggesting a cooling in labor demand in some industries but still indicative of a job market that’s too tight for the Federal Reserve.

The number of available positions decreased to 9.9 million from a downwardly revised 10.6 million a month earlier, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Tuesday. Vacancies were below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

