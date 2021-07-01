Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than projected, reaching a fresh pandemic low and suggesting that dismissals are abating as the economy reopens and labor demand rises.
Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 51,000 to 364,000 in the week ended June 26, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 388,000 initial applications.
Continuing claims for ongoing state benefits increased to 3.47 million the week ended June 19.
The data come ahead of today’s closely-watched monthly jobs report, which is currently forecast to show the U.S. added more than 700,000 jobs in June.
