John Fetterman inches back onto the campaign trail with first fund-raiser appearances since stroke

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks to a crowd of more than 100 supporters in Montgomery County on Thursday. Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

 Steven M. Falk

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, largely absent from the campaign trail for two months, is slowly resuming his campaign following a stroke that nearly killed him.

Fetterman, who suffered the stroke four days before the primary election, has mostly remained out of public view but traveled to the Philadelphia area this week for a series of private fund-raisers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.