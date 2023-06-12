JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it knowingly benefited from former client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The “agreement in principle” would settle a proposed class action filed by an unnamed Epstein victim late last year, JPMorgan said in a statement Monday. The bank makes no admissions of liability, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.