DETROIT — U.S. District Judge Judith Levy has given final approval to the historic $626.25 million settlement with victims of the Flint lead-tainted water crisis.
Levy issued her opinion Wednesday and called it a “remarkable achievement” in part because of the comprehensive payment program and timeline that is consistent for all plaintiffs, whether they are part of a class-action lawsuit or suing individually.
The distribution process likely will begin within 45 days or soon after the settlement has been finalized, lawyers have stated previously.
At the time the settlement was announced in August 2020, roughly 33,000 people had filed a claim or intended to bring a claim.
About 80% of the settlement will go to individuals who were minors when first exposed to contaminated water, including 65% for kids 6 and younger, 10% for children aged 7 to 11 and 5% for youth ages 12 to 17. While all minors will get a share of the settlement, some will get a greater amount depending on the extent of their injuries.
Of the remaining roughly 20% of the settlement, 15% will go to adults with injuries suffered in the crisis, 3% for adults with property damage, 0.5% for economic losses to businesses and 2% for special education services.
About $35 million will be set aside in a trust fund for “forgotten children,” those in foster care or others who may not have an opportunity to apply for compensation.
Those individuals can apply for compensation from the fund when they reach the age of 19.
Flint’s population at the time of the water crisis was about 100,000, including up to 30,000 minors. Minors are automatically included in the compensation and technically are not considered claimants, but any adults, property owners or businesses are considered claimants.
