Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning Ga. GOP senator in Trump probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference in the District Attorney's office at the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney did not rule Thursday, July 21, 2022, on whether Willis should be disqualified from the Georgia fake electors case. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

 Alyssa Pointer

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is disqualifying District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from questioning state Sen. Burt Jones as part of their investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law as they sought to overturn Georgia’s 2020 elections.

In a surprise decision, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Monday granted a motion from Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, to replace Willis and the entire Fulton DA’s office in the examination of his specific role in the case.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.