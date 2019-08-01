Judge grants protective order on R. Kelly evidence

CHICAGO — Over defense objections, a federal judge on July 31 approved a protective order in the child pornography and obstruction case against singer R. Kelly, saying he had concerns about the case being “tried in the public domain.”
In arguing in favor of an order prohibiting attorneys on either side from talking specifics about evidence turned over in advance of trial, federal prosecutors revealed for the first time that many of the alleged victims in the case have never before come forward publicly.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull also said that only one of the five victims referred to in the indictment was involved in the recent Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
“The vast majority of our evidence has never seen the light of day,” Krull told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber.
Attorneys for Kelly and his two co-defendants — former business manager Derrel McDavid and ex-employee Milton “June” Brown — argued that the protective order would essentially prevent them from rebutting any accusations made in public by alleged victims or witnesses.
Steven Greenberg, Kelly’s lead attorney, said that approving such order was “just setting us up for problems.”
“Anything we do, we are going to be dragged back in (to court)” for potentially violating the order, Greenberg said.
Leinenweber noted that it could be problematic that “more people are interested” in the charges against Kelly than in most cases.
But in approving the protective order, the judge added the caveat that lawyers for the three defendants were free to come back and ask for it to be lifted or modified if need be.
“What we are concerned with in a case like this is people trying the case in the public domain as opposed to court,” Leinenweber said.
The 13-count federal indictment brought in Chicago on July 10 alleged Kelly and his associates fixed the R&B superstar’s 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, Ill., by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories.
The indictment also alleged Kelly, McDavid and Brown paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover child sex tapes before they fell into the hands of prosecutors.
All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.
In a hearing last week, Krull said the government may seek to supersede the indictment, possibly adding “additional charges and additional defendants” as the case progresses.
Meanwhile, a separate indictment brought against Kelly in federal court in New York accused the singer of racketeering conspiracy, alleging he identified underage girls attending his concerts and groomed them for later sexual abuse.
Kelly, who is being held without bond at a federal jail in downtown Chicago, is expected to be brought to Brooklyn by the U.S. Marshals Service for an arraignment on those charges on Friday.
Kelly also faces four separate indictments brought earlier this year in Cook County alleging he sexually assaulted one woman and sexually abused three others. All but one was allegedly underage at the time.
Chicago Tribune
