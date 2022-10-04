The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in 2016 in Flint, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS)

DETROIT — Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis.

The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.