FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After a heart-wrenching three months reliving one of America’s most heinous crimes, a jury Thursday showed mercy to the Parkland school shooter, rejecting a death sentence and recommending he spend life in prison.

The recommendation is binding, and he will be formally sentenced Nov. 1. Broward Judge Elizabeth Scherer does not have the discretion to impose the death penalty, now that at least one juror found that the life of school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be spared. The jury deliberated for just seven hours.

Tribune Wire

