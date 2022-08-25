WASHINGTON — The Justice Department filed a sealed version of its proposed redactions to the FBI affidavit used to get a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, moving closer to a possible public release of parts of the highly sensitive document.

The filing Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla., was made after U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart last week said the government can propose shielding witnesses or investigatory methods but that “historical interest” justifies the unusual move to make some of the affidavit public.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.