Justice Department to investigate Houston over dumping response

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference on Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Friday announced it has opened an environmental justice investigation into the city of Houston over allegations that its response to illegal dumping in primarily Black and Hispanic neighborhoods violated the Civil Rights Act.

The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas will investigate whether the nation’s fourth-largest city violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits recipients of federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin.

Tribune Wire

