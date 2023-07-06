Justice Dept. gives more details on Trump probe

Stacks of boxes in the storage room can be observed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. U.S. Department of Justice/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Newly unsealed details from the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information shed light on how investigators made their case in court last year for a warrant to search the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home, including the extent of surveillance footage they said showed boxes being moved.

The government on Wednesday released a new version of an affidavit that an FBI agent submitted in August 2022 asking a Florida federal magistrate judge to approve the warrant. Redacted copies of the affidavit were released after the search, but following Trump’s June indictment and a request by media outlets to unseal more information, the Justice Department agreed additional sections of the affidavit could be made public.

