Kansas was the first state where voters got to cast their ballots on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. At least four others — California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont — will follow suit later this year.
It’s the highest number of abortion-related ballot measures ever to appear in a single year, according to Ballotpedia, a nonprofit that tracks elections.
“This is an important opportunity for voters in those states to directly defend their right to make personal decisions about their own lives, bodies and futures,” Nancy Northup, the chief executive officer at advocacy group the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement late Tuesday.
Thanks to high turnout, Kansas voters refused Tuesday to change the state constitution to declare there’s no right to abortion. The vote keeps intact a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that granted abortion rights under the state constitution, and clears the way for courts to invalidate any abortion ban that the Republican-dominated legislature might advance.
Kansas, a Republican stronghold, allows terminations up to 22 weeks and has long been a destination for abortion seekers coming from places with even stricter laws. In 2019, nearly half of all those who received abortion care in the state were out-of-state residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s where else abortion is on the ballot on Nov. 8 .
— California: Californians will vote on Proposition 1, which would add language to the state’s constitution that it “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom,” including the right to choose to have an abortion. The Golden State is one of 16 that already protect the right to abortion for residents. In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom joined governors of Oregon and Washington in creating a multi-state commitment to shore up reproductive health care in their states, and protect patients and doctors from criminal prosecution. Newsom, a Democrat, signed legislation in March to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortion care.
— Kentucky: In Kentucky, residents will decide whether the constitution should be amended to read that it doesn’t secure the right to abortion or require the funding of one. Since the Supreme Court decision, a trigger law that bans all procedures with limited exceptions has taken effect. State Medicaid coverage of the procedure is also already banned in most circumstances, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which researches reproductive health care. The Bluegrass State has a divided government: Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, is running for re-election next year, while both chambers of the state legislature are controlled by the Republican Party. Even before the high court decision, the state’s legislature overrode Beshear’s veto of a 15-week ban.
— Montana: In Big Sky Country, residents will vote on whether a state law will be put on the books that infants “born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons.” A “yes” also supports the ballot measure, which requires medical care be provided to infants born alive after an induced labor or attempted abortion and puts in place a $50,000 fine and, or up to, 20-year prison sentence for breaking the law. Montana, which allows abortions until around 24 to 26 weeks with some restrictions, has a Republican governor, senate and house.
— Vermont: Vermonters will decide on an amendment to the state constitution that would add language protecting “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy.” The state protects the right to termination and allows state Medicaid funds to cover abortion care, according to Guttmacher. Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican in a state with a Democrat-controlled legislature, has tried to assuage Vermonters in recent months about abortion care. In a May statement after the Supreme Court opinion leaked, he said “the fundamental rights and liberties of all women will be defended, protected and preserved in Vermont.”
— Michigan: In Michigan, the Reproductive Freedom Initiative is likely to appear on the ballot. A “yes” would amend the state constitution to say that “every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” including abortion care. Supporters of the amendment have submitted over 750,000 signatures in support of the initiative; 425,059 must be valid. Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed this week a request for a temporary restraining order to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect. Whitmer, a Democrat, has made defending reproductive rights a pillar of her first term in office. Michigan, which has a Republican-controlled legislature, is a swing state that Biden carried in 2020 but that Trump won in 2016.
