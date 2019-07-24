WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller’s longtime right-hand aide will appear beside him at the witness table during Wednesday’s hearing with the House Judiciary Committee to assist as needed as the former special counsel answers questions about his investigation, a committee official familiar with the hearing said.
The Judiciary Committee signed off on the unusual arrangement after Mueller made a last-minute request that the aide, Aaron Zebley, be sworn in as a witness alongside him. If Democrats had agreed, lawmakers could have questioned Zebley directly, potentially upending plans by Democrats and Republicans over how to use their time with Mueller.
Instead, as a counsel to Mueller, Zebley will not be under oath or allowed to answer lawmakers’ queries. But he can confer privately with Mueller, 74, if the former special counsel needs assistance or guidance about how to respond.
Mueller is being asked to account for two years worth of investigative details uncovered by a large team of investigators and to do so while avoiding the disclosure of nonpublic information.
It was unclear if Mueller had made a similar request to the House Intelligence Committee, the panel holding the second of two highly anticipated hearings Wednesday at which Mueller is scheduled to testify.
A spokesman for Mueller did not immediately comment, and the congressional officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, did not specify whether Mueller or his team explained the request.
Zebley has worked closely with Mueller for years. He worked alongside Mueller during his 22-month investigation, served as his chief of staff when Mueller was FBI director and followed him into private practice at the WilmerHale law firm. He filled a similar role on the special counsel’s team, coordinating the team and serving as a go-between with the Justice Department.
The two panels had previously expected to talk to Zebley and another former member of the special counsel’s team, James L. Quarles III, in private sessions after the public hearings. But those meetings were canceled after the Justice Department objected.
Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said the last-minute addition of a witness could violate House rules. He called on Democrats to reject the request.
