Charles addresses Parliament

Britain's King Charles III attends the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

King Charles III vowed to uphold parliamentary democracy and follow the “selfless duty” of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a key address at Westminster Hall that offered a glimpse of how he intends to carry out the role of monarch.

Receiving messages of condolences from the Speakers of the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the king said he felt “the weight of history” surround him, and hailed Parliament as “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy.”

