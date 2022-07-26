Kremlin likely to keep up gas squeeze on Europe

View of the Pipeline Inspection Gauge receiving station, the Nord Stream 2 part of the landfall area in Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, on Sept. 21, 2021. John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

The Kremlin is likely to keep vital gas flows to Europe at minimal levels as long as the standoff over Ukraine continues, ratcheting up the pressure on the European Union over its tough stance on Russia’s invasion, according to people familiar with the leadership’s thinking.

If the squeeze drags into the winter, it could leave the continent, traditionally Russia’s largest export market, desperately short of the fuel.

