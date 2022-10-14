Kroger picks up Albertsons to be $24.6B grocery giant

Plastic bags at a Kroger supermarket in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 5, 2019. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett.

Kroger Co. agreed to buy Albertsons Cos. in a deal with an enterprise value of $24.6 billion that would create a U.S. grocery giant with almost 5,000 stores and annual revenue of about $200 billion.

Investors will receive $34.10 for each share in Albertsons, which includes a special dividend, the companies said in a statement Friday. That reflects a premium of about 33% to the closing price on Oct. 12, the day before Bloomberg News first reported on the deal talks. The companies plan to sell as many as 375 stores through a spinoff.

Tribune Wire

