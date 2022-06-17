Kyiv takes first EU step as Russia tightens grip

Ukraine took a major step toward membership in the European Union after the bloc’s executive body recommended the former Soviet republic be granted candidate status as it defends itself against Russia’s assault.
Russian forces advanced in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area, and continued shelling one of the last cities held by Ukrainian forces in the Luhansk region. Ukraine’s president blamed Russia for stoking global inflation as it limits gas supplies, blocks food shipments from ports and targets farming infrastructure as part of its military campaign.
The global alliance against Russia solidified as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he’ll attend a NATO summit this month, a show of support for Ukraine against what he called Russia’s “thuggish, illegal behavior.” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will also set precedent by joining the leaders of the military alliance.
The European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted candidate status, a symbolic step on the long path to EU membership, according to two people familiar with the matter. The EU’s executive arm approved it Friday with conditions that Kyiv will have to meet in the future on the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption, the people said.
The Commission’s move comes a day after a high-profile visit to Kyiv by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who jointly endorsed Ukraine’s bid for candidacy status. The recommendation is a significant step for Ukraine, which has invested its political future in moving closer to Europe against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion.
Meanwhile, European natural gas prices headed for the biggest weekly gain since Russia began its war on Ukraine as Moscow’s deep supply cuts reverberate across the region.
Benchmark futures rose as much as 8.4%, taking this week’s gain to about 60%. Italian energy giant Eni will receive just half of what it requested from Gazprom PJSC on Friday, compared with about two-thirds the previous day. The cuts have hit some of the biggest consumers in a blow for a region that’s already struggling with surging inflation and meager growth.
Austria’s energy regulator said cuts in Russian gas flows were understandable and transparent, marking a sharp contrast with EU allies who have called the supply curbs politically motivated. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Moscow’s explanations lies.
“The reduction is temporary and technical in nature,” Alfons Haber, co-head of Austria’s E-Control told the public radio Oe1 Friday. “According to our knowledge, they are truly already working on repairing these faults and to restore gas delivery volumes.”
Russia is using its invasion of Ukraine to spur global inflation and cause another migration crisis in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
By disrupting supplies to Europe, blocking Ukrainian seaports and targeting agriculture infrastructure, Moscow is driving up prices and adding pressure on European nations, he said in a video address to a forum held in North Macedonia.
“Nowadays there is not a country in Europe that hasn’t suffered from at least one of many displays of Russia’s anti-European policy,” he said.
Russia continues to shell Sievierodonetsk in its push to capture the eastern Ukrainian city, one of the last strongholds in the Luhansk region as Moscow tightens its grip over Donbas, Ukraine’s military said. Kyiv-led troop drove back Russian forces in two towns on the front, Zolote and Bohorodychne.
Russian forces also advanced toward Slovyansk, another key city in the Donetsk region, amid fierce fighting, the military said.
