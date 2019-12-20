MASSENA — Outflows through the Moses-Saunders Dam are being reduced to assist with ice formation to help reduce the risk of ice jams on the St. Lawrence River.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which regulates outflows from Lake Ontario and the river, said in a statement Friday that cold air temperatures Thursday and Friday caused water temperatures on the river to “plunge.”
The board said with milder temperatures forecast for this weekend, high outflows from Lake Ontario were initially maintained and slightly increased Thursday in an attempt to break up and discharge any ice expected to form at the Beauharnois Canal in Quebec overnight Thursday.
Despite this, the first ice boom at Beauharnois had filled with ice by this morning. Ice booms help facilitate ice formation, which prevents major ice flows and ice jams from occurring.
The board said outflow reductions from Moses-Saunders Dam were made Friday to reduce stress on the ice cover downstream at Beauharnois. Hydro-Quebec is already passing higher flows through the north channel that runs parallel to the Beauharnois Canal in order to the limit the reductions required and ensure outflows can remain as high as possible.
The board said that while Lake Ontario remains above its long-term average, regulated outflows “will remain as high as feasible based on river conditions,” and will be increased again as soon and as rapidly as possible. Once a solid ice formation is established, higher outflows will be passed under the solid ice cover.
As a result of the Lake Ontario outflow reductions, residents around Lake St. Lawrence, immediately upstream of Moses-Saunders Dam, are warned to expect increasing water levels over the next few days.
As water supplies to Lake Ontario remain very high, Lake Ontario levels are also expected to begin slowly rising. The Board will be monitoring conditions closely and adjusting flows with the intention of passing the highest possible outflows, while ensuring ice conditions are maintained and do not result in safety concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.