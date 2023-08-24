OPED-HAWAII-WILDFIRE-ECONOMY-COMMENTARY-LA

Homes and businesses in Lahaina, Hawaii, in ruins on Aug. 16 after wildfires swept through town. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

 Robert Gauthier

Legal claims filed against Hawaiian Electric over the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire have expanded beyond damages for death, direct fire injuries and property damage.

A law firm filed a complaint Tuesday in state court seeking class-action status to represent people who were injured or become injured from exposure to toxic air, soil or water pollutants as a result of the fire.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.