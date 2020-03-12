LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Office for the Aging temporarily suspending service at its congregate meal sites as of Monday, March 23, and cancelling all public events hosted by the office for the remainder of March and all of April.
The agency operates six congregate dining sites throughout the county located in Harrisville, Croghan, Lowville, Copenhagen, Lyons Falls,and Osceola. Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging older people and people with severe chronic medical conditions to stay at home as much as possible. Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
Therefore Lewis County Office for the Aging and Lewis County Public Health have made the proactive decision to do what they can to prevent the spread of infection through closing the meal sites until we have a better understanding of the coronavirus and how it may impact our community.
“Our top priority is the health and well being of older adults in Lewis County,” sates a press release from Crystal Colletee, director of the Office for the Aging.
Lewis County Office for the Aging will be offering home delivered meals to anyone 60 years of age or older who would typically attend a meal site. The agency encourages any person age 60 and older who is following this advice and staying home who does not have adequate food at home to contact Office for the Aging to begin home delivered meals. The agency is temporarily being flexible with eligibility requirements for home delivered meals to meet the needs of all older adults. Call the office at 315-376-5313 for more information on home delivered meals and services in general. If you have questions about the coronavirus call your doctor or Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453.
