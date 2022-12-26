LOWVILLE — During their final meeting of the year on Thursday, Lewis County legislators gave the go-ahead to lend $1 million from the county’s general fund to the Highway Department for several large equipment purchases in the coming year.
The new equipment includes a Freightliner haul truck for $194,000; two Western Star snowplows for $295,000 and $327,000; and a John Deere dozer for $250,000.
The department is expected to repay the no-interest loan over five years in annual payments.
“The interfund loan and agreement will save the county the costs of increasing interest rates with outside funding sources and legal fees involved in bonding for same,” the resolution stated.
Proceeds from selling the equipment being replaced will be used toward the cost of the new equipment.
In the November General Services Committee meeting, Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt gave a presentation laying out the results of the inventory he and his department took of all county-owned highway assets, including signs, bridges and equipment.
He said the county has 250 miles of road connected with 89 bridges, 36 box culverts and 1,128 other culverts with 3,159 signs and 85,967 feet of guiderails, and that the department manages those assets with 35 pieces of equipment with a total value of just under $250 million.
The department’s operating budget is $8.7 million.
In the past, according to Mr. Hunt, the department had primarily focused on paving, “trying to pave our wave out of a problem” at the expense of maintenance, but it is cycling through maintenance tasks on a regular basis that will ensure the roads last as long as possible. He believes more chip sealing and less paving is a better way forward and next year, he hopes to have 100 miles of roads sealed.
Also in the coming year, the highway team will be spending more time maintaining the shoulders, ditches and right of way on county roads, replace two box culverts and look at replacing sections of old guiderail primarily in short spans over bridges and culverts in Lewis County that are no longer the industry standard because of safety concerns.
All guiderails now have to start and end at the ground level rather than a straight beam across that ends abruptly at the level of the rail as a safety measure.
There are also a number of signs around the county that are no longer valid or typically used that Mr. Hunt said they will eventually remove and won’t require replacement.
Shoulder drainage, removing dead and dangerous trees and ditch work will get significantly more attention in the coming year.
About 61% of the department’s budget next year will be spent on materials, $5,300,000, with 11% on equipment, $1,000,000, and 28%, $2,400,000, on labor.
In May, the board approved the department’s purchase of about $600,000 worth of equipment with county-issued bonds also expected to be paid back in five years.
State and federal funds help pay for repaving and bridge replacement, respectively.
