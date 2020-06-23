LOWVILLE — Family and friends gathered June 17 to celebrate the 100th birthday of Katherine Rozanski.
The group was photographed under the Town Hall Theater marque which announced “Happy 100th Birthday Katerine Rozanski.” Then taking social distancing precautions, they visited the centenarian at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
According to Mrs. Rozanski’s daughter, Sharon Rozanski-Alfone of Liverpool, her mother was very surprised to see friends and family whom she had not seen for some time.
Mrs. Rozanski was born in the Lowville Hospital and has been a resident of Lowville her entire life.
She was married for nearly 50 years to Clemens Rozanski, owner of National Abstract Corporation.
Ms. Alfone said her mother adored Mr. Rozanski and that she spent her early married years caring for her children. In addition to Mrs. Alfone, the couple had two other children, Lynn Rozanski of Lowville and Susan Washburn of Little Falls.
Mrs. Rozanski worked for the Lewis County Department of Social Services and other agencies, lastly acting as secretary for her husband’s business for many years.
The centenarian was an active member of Baptist Church for more than 65 years.
She lived in the same house for more than 70 years, living independently for 30 years, until the age of 99.
