LOWVILLE — A teenage girl has died as the result of a car crash on Route 12 in the town of Turin on Saturday morning.
The 15-year-old, along with a 14-year-old girl, were sitting in the back seat of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler being driven by Julie A. Ramus, 43, of Pulaski, when their northbound vehicle went off the right shoulder at about 10:50 a.m.
“The vehicle then struck a guide rail at its end which caused the vehicle to go airborne before striking a large ditch and rolling multiple times,” according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Both girls were thrown from the Jeep.
The 14-year-old girl was flown by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of leg injuries.
The driver was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with minor injuries.
The 15-year-old was also taken to Lewis County General where she died of her injuries.
The identities of both girls are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
