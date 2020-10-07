LOWVILLE — A 15-year-old Port Leyden girl was airlifted to Syracuse after she was involved in a one-car crash Tuesday in the town of Lyonsdale.
At about 1:58 p.m., a 2004 GMC pickup truck operated by Mitchell O. Fruin, 22, of Lyons Falls, was traveling westbound on Kosterville Road when he lost control, exited the south shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.
Mr. Fruin was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 15-year-old Jordan D. Rogers, of Port Leyden, was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and was listed in stable condition.
State Police in Lowville are continuing to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.