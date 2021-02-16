LOWVILLE — Lewis County’s longest-sitting legislator will not run for re-election in November.
West Leyden resident Jerry H. King joined the board in 2006 to represent the people of the towns of Leyden and Harrisburg, according to a release circulated by the county’s Republican Party Chairperson Michael Young on Tuesday.
Mr. King informed the party that after 15 years in office, he has decided not to run again.
Mr. King is currently the vice chairman of the board and chairman of the General Services Committee.
“It has been my honor to represent the 10th District and the residents of Lewis County alongside my colleagues on the Board of Legislature,” Mr. King said in a written statement. “I am truly proud of the work that we accomplished.”
While he has been instrumental in the big decisions and projects in the county over the years, from seeing the county through the 2008 recession, to the major renovations on the county court house, to the building and opening of Lewis County’s first higher education institution, the Jefferson Community College Lewis County Education Center, his pet project was a major upgrade to the 911 radio dispatch system throughout the county.
One project that has been inching slowly forward for most of his time in office is that of building a new county office building.
He was a staunch supporter of a new building design created in 2013 on Outer Stowe Street near the current Department of Social Services building, and he has been an active participant in rethinking that plan and design in a new process through an Ad-Hoc Committee using a participative, inclusive approach.
Mr. King is a general contractor by trade.
His seven-and-a-half terms in office will come to an end at the end of this year.
