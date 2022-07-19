LOWVILLE — Under bright, sunny skies, the 201st Lewis County Fair opened Tuesday morning.

As the Lowville Village Band played, dozens of people gathered at the Bostwick Street entrance of the Lewis County Fairgrounds for the opening ceremony. Following the singing of the national anthem, Rev. Edward F. Steckly, pastor at the First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, gave the invocation. Quoting from the book of Psalms in the Bible, Rev. Steckly gave thanks to be able to gather together and asked God to be close to the fair organizers and fairgoers.

