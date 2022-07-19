LOWVILLE — Under bright, sunny skies, the 201st Lewis County Fair opened Tuesday morning.
As the Lowville Village Band played, dozens of people gathered at the Bostwick Street entrance of the Lewis County Fairgrounds for the opening ceremony. Following the singing of the national anthem, Rev. Edward F. Steckly, pastor at the First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, gave the invocation. Quoting from the book of Psalms in the Bible, Rev. Steckly gave thanks to be able to gather together and asked God to be close to the fair organizers and fairgoers.
Lewis County Agricultural Society Board of Directors President Matthew J. O’Connor praised the past and current board members who volunteered countless hours in preparation for the fair.
Former fair board president Douglas P. Hanno had the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the fair.
After the opening ceremonies, the much of the group headed to the Dairy Cattle Show Ring for the 28th annual cheese auction presented by the Lewis County Dairy Industry Building Committee to raise funds to support events and activities for local youth involved in agriculture.
Gary Rosiczkowski, Superintendent of the Dairy Industry Building, wearing a “cheese hat” emceed the festivities. Lewis County Dairy Ambassador Megan Klossner introduced her court and told of their activities. Since July is Ice Cream Month, the ambassador and junior ambassadors will be serving up special favors of ice cream each day at the Dairy Industry Building.
Joseph Bush of LJ Bush Livestock and Trucking took bids on 38 selections of cheese in five, eight, 10 and 20 pound blocks as the Dairy Ambassador and her team paraded the cheese blocks around the arena one at a time. The veteran auctioneer started bids on the on a 10 pound of Gouda at $200 and worked the crowd until Americu outbid all others paying $325 for the wheel which will be cut to the bidder’s specifications.
The auction is sponsored by Lowville Producer’s Dairy Cooperative which donates all of the cheddar cheese and specialty cheeses for the auction. The highlight of the auction is the naming of the “Big Cheese” who successfully bids on the 20-pound block of sharp cheddar. This year, the top bidder at $8,050.05 was the Lewis County Republicans and Dairy Friends. Kraft Heinz matches the bid for the big cheese. The auction brought in a total of $25,115.05, which means the cheese went for on an average of $78.90 per pound in the charity auction.
The fair, which continues through Saturday, is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds,
There is no entry fee and several free shows are held throughout the week. Rosaire’s Royal Racers, racing pigs, take to the track daily. Agricadabra, an agricultural magic show performs three times daily. Rowdy Rooster, a puppet car, and Carrie McQueen, a stilt walker, will be seen throughout the fair every day.
The fair has something for everyone, 4H/FFA and open animals shows are scheduled all week, Coleman Bros. Midway with ride special, exhibits the Forest Pavilion and displays under the grandstand.
Musicians will perform in the Entertainment Island daily and the headliner show will feature Lonestar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.