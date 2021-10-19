NEW BREMEN — A Croghan man has died from injuries suffered in an accident one week before.
Gary D. Genito III, 21, died at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse on Saturday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
On Oct. 9, Mr. Genito went off Erie Canal Road in the 2005 Doge pick-up truck he was driving and hit a tree, causing his truck to overturn.
The impact caused Mr. Genito to be thrown from the vehicle.
He was first taken to Lewis County General Hospital before being airlifted to the Syracuse hospital.
