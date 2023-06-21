LOWVILLE — To prepare young adults for work on farms, Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4-H recently held the Lewis County 4-H Tractor Safety Program.
Throughout April and May, 11 teens gathered to learn how to safely operate a tractor and aboout farm safety, They attended informational sessions at Logan’s Equipment in Copenhagen, Cazenovia Equipment in Lowville and White’s Farm Supply in Lowville. Each session was unique and focused on differing aspects of tractors, machinery and farm safety as taught by the instructional team of Melissa Watkins, Amos Bush and Joe Bush.
The first tractor safety session featured the New York Center for Agriculture Medicine and Health and the basics of why tractor safety is important and ways to stay safe, including safe clothing, footwear,and protective head, ear and eye wear. Instruction was provided on rollover protection structures (ROPS) and power take-off (PTO) Stub.
The next session, hosted by Logan’s Equipment. The topics covered at this meeting were safety features of the tractor and pre-operational checks. A few safety features within a tractor include slow-moving vehicle signs, lights and seat belt along with ensuring proper tractor maintenance — checking the oil, filters and tires.
At the Cazenovia Equipment hosted session, the subjects discussed were safe operation and practices. Safe operation habits can prevent accidents and protect the operator, equipment and others. Participants left this session with a gained understanding of safe operation and a new yellow safety hat.
The final session was held at White’s Farm Supply. Youth learned about farm safety, including topics surrounding grain, enclosed spaces, hazardous materials and working with livestock. In addition, White’s allowed the use of their tractors for skills testing and gave hats to each participant.
Lewis County 4-H expressed gratitude for the volunteers, participants and local businesses that allowed the Tractor Safety Program to have another successful year.
The next Tractor Safety Program will be held in 2024.
For more information about Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4-H in Lewis County visit ccelewis.org or call 315-376-5270.
