LOWVILLE — To prepare young adults for work on farms, Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4-H recently held the Lewis County 4-H Tractor Safety Program.

Throughout April and May, 11 teens gathered to learn how to safely operate a tractor and aboout farm safety, They attended informational sessions at Logan’s Equipment in Copenhagen, Cazenovia Equipment in Lowville and White’s Farm Supply in Lowville. Each session was unique and focused on differing aspects of tractors, machinery and farm safety as taught by the instructional team of Melissa Watkins, Amos Bush and Joe Bush.

