41 pounds of trash cleared from Otter Creek

Members of the Lewis County Water Quality Coordinating Committee and the Tug Hill Commission gathered at Otter Creek in Lewis County, to participate in the 13th annual
Black River Trash Bash, Sept. 21.
This citizen-science and cleanup event is organized annually by the Lewis and Jefferson counties Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Tug Hill Commission.
Since the completion of the Black River Watershed Management Plan in 2010, events like the Black River Trash Bash aim to emphasize the importance of the healthy shorelines and watersheds by increasing public participation toward litter and pollution prevention. Since 2010, numerous volunteer groups have removed 6,000 pounds of trash from the Black River Watershed at sites located in Jefferson, Lewis and Hamilton counties.
Volunteers worked in teams of two to properly separate trash from recyclables and document every piece of trash removed by category. Protective gloves were generously donated by White’s Lumber, and trash grabbers were provided by the Black River Advisory Committee. Trash removal efforts were focused along the shoreline and the nearby trail and campsites. Common litter recovered from Otter Creek included cigarette butts, cans and bottles, plastic and foil food wrappers, and sanitary products like wet wipes and diapers.
All collected data was submitted to the Alliance for the Great Lakes and Adopt-A-Beach program as part of the International Coastal Cleanup.
At the end of the cleanup, the 41 collected bags, weighing a total of 41 pounds were disposed of at the Lewis County Transfer Station.
