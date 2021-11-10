LOWVILLE — A middle-aged village man has been accused of having sexual intercourse with a teenager “on several occasions” in 2015.
Scott E. Cooley, 51, was charged with felony third-degree rape by state police on Tuesday morning in Henderson.
According to a news release on the incident, Cooley allegedly had sex with a child younger than 17 years old.
The state police online activity log indicates the incidents related to the charges were reported on Oct. 13 in Henderson.
Cooley was arraigned in Watertown City Court and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
