LOWVILLE — Gold Star Security of Watertown may be supplying the private security presence on Lewis County trails to supplement the Sheriff’s Office’s Recreation Patrol if legislators approve it during their meeting Tuesday night.
According to the resolution that will be up for a vote, the company is being hired to supply “security, safety and surveillance services” for the next four months for not more than $100,000.
The resolution lays out more details than have been made public so far, including that the uniformed security personnel will be on the trails between 4 and 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until mid-October using the company’s utility terrain vehicles, also known as UTVs or side-by-sides.
County Manager Ryan M. Piche said in an interview on Monday that there will be two, two-person, security teams positioned at key spots throughout the trail system that will change depending on where more need arises as the season continues.
The private security teams are intended to compliment and work with the Recreational Patrol while performing other duties that are not the responsibility of law enforcement.
The intent of the private security program is stated to be “to focus on protecting landowners’ property abutting the trails, to provide safety and prevention detail, to work cooperatively with local law enforcement agencies by referring enforcement matters and incidents and to provide general trail education and etiquette reminders to riders.”
As per the agreement with the county, the school resource officers that are part of the Sheriff’s Office at South Lewis and Harrisville School Districts are supposed to be on Recreation Patrol trail riding and monitoring hot spots when school is out of session; however there have been a number of complaints that there has not been enough of a presence of law enforcement on the trails and Sheriff Michael J. Carpinelli has stated numerous times that it is difficult to find part-time employees to fill the recreation patrol.
He has been told that he can hire as many part-time team members as he needs to get the job done during the budgeting process.
Mr. Piche said three companies submitted proposals that were reviewed Monday morning by a group that included members of the General Services Committee, committee chairman Ian W. Gilbert, board chairman Lawrence Dolhof and himself.
“This firm in particular does work up in the Thousand Islands park with a similar situation with private land owners sharing space with the public so they’re used to dealing with landowners and the complaints that come out of this type of situation,” Mr. Piche said. “(The personnel) are all certified security officers and a lot of them are either retired police, corrections or military but we were very clear. We’re not looking for escalation. We’re not looking for confrontation. Detect, deter, report — that’s what we’re looking for.”
Some of the biggest challenges to safety on motorized recreation trails involve drivers getting out of control at high speeds and Mr. Piche said to that end, “we asked specific questions about hazardous driving and slowing down drivers,” among others, to ensure that the company selected understood the task at hand.
The security officers will not have the power to arrest or ticket people breaking the law but they will contact the Sheriff’s Office when those situations arise.
Money for this program will come from the county’s contingency fund, the resolution said.
The security details are due to hit the trails by “mid-June.”
Mr. Piche acknowledged that the process to get the security teams in place was expedited to ensure they would be in place for the majority of the trail riding season to help determine the viability of the program in the long term and for the snowmobile season.
Legislators will vote on the resolution during their board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the legislative boardroom at the Lewis County Court House, 7660 N. State St.
People interested in speaking during the public comment session should notify the board before the meeting to be included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.